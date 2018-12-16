Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Looks like game-time call

Hilton (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, will be a game-time decision, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hilton will go through a pregame workout before the Colts decide on the wideout's status, but it would be surprising if he was held out for the contest with Indianapolis still fighting for a playoff bid. While managing the same injury ahead of the Colts' Week 14 win over the Texans, Hilton didn't practice leading up the contest but looked no worse for the wear once gameday arrived, as he hauled in nine of 12 targets for a season-high 199 yards. His lack of practice time this week thus won't kill his chances of playing Sunday -- or delivering a useful fantasy line.