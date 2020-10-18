Hilton caught one of five targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

The Colts found themselves in a 21-point hole early in the second quarter, seemingly setting Hilton up for a productive game against a beatable pass defense. However, he finished tied for fourth on the team in targets and connected with Philip Rivers just once after the pair seemed to establish a bit of a rapport last week. It's been a tough start to the Rivers era for Hilton, who is averaging a dismal 40.2 yards per game, putting him on pace for less than 650 yards for the season. He'll look to figure some things out during the upcoming bye week before facing a porous Lions defense in Week 8.