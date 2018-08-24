Colts' T.Y. Hilton: May be held out
Hilton (shoulder) may sit out Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers as a precautionary measure, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After missing Monday's preseason loss to the Ravens due to a minor shoulder sprain, Hilton returned to practice Wednesday with time to spare before the next exhibition contest. It still won't come as any surprise if he's held out, given that he already got some work with Andrew Luck in the first week of the preseason, catching one of four targets for eight yards against Seattle. It sounds like the 28-year-old wideout would be able to play if the Colts had a regular-season game this weekend.
