Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Mediocre again in Week 2

Hilton hauled in four of six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Hilton didn't see a major change in performance with Jacoby Brissett under center compared to Scott Tolzien in Week 1, as neither quarterback has been effective at delivering the deep balls he thrives on. The speedster finished second on the team in both catches and yards to tight end Jack Doyle while the passing game was held out of the end zone altogether. Hilton desperately misses quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder), who doesn't seem particularly close to a return.