Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses another practice

Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton has been dealing with an ankle issue that has greatly limited his practice time since Week 15 of the regular season, but the Colts' top wideout hasn't missed any games since then. That pattern shouldn't change when it comes to Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Chiefs.

More News
Our Latest Stories