Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses another practice

Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Practice absences have become the norm of late for Hilton. but there's little doubt that he'll suit up Saturday's playoff game against the Texans. Look for the wideout to be officially listed as questionable for that contest upon the release of the Colts' final injury report of the week.

