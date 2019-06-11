Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses first day of minicamp

Hilton (ankle) was not spotted at the first day of Colts' minicamp, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

There's no cause for alarm yet, as Hilton was a full participant during the team's OTAs in late May. The star wideout shouldn't be in danger of missing Week 1 because of the current issue, but it's still worth monitoring to ensure it doesn't become something more. There's still over a month before training camp fires up, so it's quite possible Hilton is just resting the ankle to prevent reinjury.

More News
Our Latest Stories