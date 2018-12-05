Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses practice Wednesday
A shoulder issue is listed as the cause of Hilton's absence from practice Wednesday.
That's a different injury than the groin issue that caused the wideout to miss practice last Wednesday. That said, it's still possible that Hilton's absence is maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by his return to practice -- in any capacity -- Thursday. Per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, Hilton fell on his right shoulder late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and left the contest for a play.
