Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses practice Wednesday
Hilton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Hilton's ankle injury flared up during the Colts' Week 15 win over the Cowboys and the wideout is unsure if he'll be able to practice this week. That said, Hilton was able to tough things out against Dallas after not practicing leading up to that contest, so even if he's unable to log any sessions leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Giants, it's still quite plausible that Hilton could suit up this weekend.
