Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses practice with groin issue

Hilton didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.

This is a new issue for Hilton, though at this stage it's unclear if it's simply a minor matter that the Colts are managing throughout the week or something that might jeopardize his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. A return to practice Thursday -- in any capacity -- would no doubt ease concerns about Hilton's chances of playing in Week 13.

