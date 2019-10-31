Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses Thursday's practice
Hilton (calf) didn't practice Thursday.
The wideout went from logging a limited practice Wednesday to missing Thursday's session, with Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis noting that it's "not typical for Hilton to participate on a Wednesday, and then miss the entire Thursday practice, especially with a new injury designation." What Hilton is able to do at practice Friday, if anything, will thus be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
