Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses Thursday's practice

Hilton (calf) didn't practice Thursday.

The wideout went from logging a limited practice Wednesday to missing Thursday's session, with Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis noting that it's "not typical for Hilton to participate on a Wednesday, and then miss the entire Thursday practice, especially with a new injury designation." What Hilton is able to do at practice Friday, if anything, will thus be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

