Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses walkthrough
Hilton didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.
Despite having this particular issue impact him in practice since Week 15 prep, Hilton has suited up in four consecutive contests, compiling 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 369 yards and no touchdowns. For the most part, he's looked like himself on gamedays, but coach Frank Reich and the Colts training staff are taking no chances with Hilton as they prepare for a divisional-round matchup at Kansas City on Saturday.
