Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Missing from walk-through session
Hilton (calf) wasn't spotted on the field Tuesday for the Colts' walk-through practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Indianapolis listed Hilton as a non-participant Monday on its estimated practice report, so his absence a day later isn't overly surprising. The Colts haven't dismissed the possibility of Hilton returning from a three-game absence to play Thursday against the Texans, but the wideout noted that he'll only be available "if all the boxes are checked off," per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. Specifically, Hilton relayed that he would need to gain clearance from team doctors as well as general manager Chris Ballard and Frank Reich in order to suit up in Week 12. In order to make a return this week realistic, Hilton would probably need to fit in some level of practice activity Wednesday.
