Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Modest showing in return to action

Hilton (calf) secured three of six targets for 18 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

The Colts were cautious with their star receiver in his return from a three-game absence, rolling him out selectively throughout the contest. Hilton did pace the pass catchers in targets, however, and he was apparently able to avoid any aggravation of the injury even though he was seen throughout the game trying to stay loose on the sidelines. Hilton should be a primary beneficiary of the extra time off before a Week 13 matchup against the Titans, a week from this coming Sunday.