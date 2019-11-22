Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Modest showing in return to action
Hilton (calf) secured three of six targets for 18 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
The Colts were cautious with their star receiver in his return from a three-game absence, rolling him out selectively throughout the contest. Hilton did pace the pass catchers in targets, however, and he was apparently able to avoid any aggravation of the injury even though he was seen throughout the game trying to stay loose on the sidelines. Hilton should be a primary beneficiary of the extra time off before a Week 13 matchup against the Titans, a week from this coming Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...