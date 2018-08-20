Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Monday night status unclear

Updating a previous report, it's uncertain as to whether Hilton (shoulder) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

On the plus side, that Hilton was not on the Colts "not expected play" list seems to be a good sign, but it does not ensure that the wideout will see game action Monday night.

