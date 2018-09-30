Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Moving gingerly after Sunday's game

Hilton (chest/hamstring) was "moving very gingerly in the locker room" after Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Meanwhile, Stephen Holder of The Athletic adds that Hilton "is in some real pain," while relaying that the wideout suggested it could be close in terms of playing Thursday night against the Patriots. Hilton's hopefulness aside, the quick turnaround this week doesn't favor his chances of playing in Week 5. If he can't go, added looks in the Indy offense will be available for Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal.