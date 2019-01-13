Colts' T.Y. Hilton: No ankle surgery planned

Hilton will not require surgery to address the ankle issue he played through of late, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

With the Colts' season done following Saturday's 31-13 playoff loss to the Chiefs, Hilton -- who had been dealing with both a high and low sprain in the same ankle -- will now be able to rest and rehab his ankle, a process that could take a few months, but will allow him to heal up before the time the team next takes the field together. The 29-year-old wideout, who finished up the regular season with 76 catches (on 120 targets) for 1,270 yards and six TDs in 14 games, is under contract with Indianapolis through the 2020 season.