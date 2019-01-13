Colts' T.Y. Hilton: No ankle surgery planned
Hilton will not require surgery to address the ankle issue he played through of late, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
With the Colts' season done following Saturday's 31-13 playoff loss to the Chiefs, Hilton -- who had been dealing with both a high and low sprain in the same ankle -- will now be able to rest and rehab his ankle, a process that could take a few months, but will allow him to heal up before the time the team next takes the field together. The 29-year-old wideout, who finished up the regular season with 76 catches (on 120 targets) for 1,270 yards and six TDs in 14 games, is under contract with Indianapolis through the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...