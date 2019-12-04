Colts' T.Y. Hilton: No practice Wednesday

Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Hilton (calf) will not participate in practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton has missed four of the last five games due to a lingering calf injury, and Wednesday's lack of practice doesn't represent any tangible progress in his recovery. Reich said Monday that he's "hopeful" the star wideout will be able to return this season, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. Hilton will have two more chances to up his activity level ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers, but he's currently trending in the wrong direction.