Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Non-committal on Week 4 status

Hilton (quadriceps) admitted Tuesday that he wasn't ready to declare himself available for the Week 4 matchup with the Raiders, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. "If I can go, I'll go. It's coach's call," Hilton said of his availability for Sunday's game.

Per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, Hilton noted that he's doing better after aggravating a quad injury in the Week 3 win over the Falcons, but the Colts will wait and see how he fares in practice this week before making any declarations on his status versus Oakland. The swap of Andrew Luck for Jacoby Brissett at quarterback hasn't had a major impact on Hilton's production through three games, as the wideout paces the Colts with 20 receptions for 195 yards and four scores on 25 targets.