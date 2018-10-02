Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Non-participant Tuesday

Hilton (chest, hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.

The Colts only had a walkthrough Tuesday, so Hilton's "DNP" is technically an estimation of his participation, but it doesn't appear he is on track to play on the short week with the wideout sidelined for the second straight day. Hilton will have to at least put together a limited session Wednesday to have any chance of suiting up for Thursday's game against the Patriots, and if he is inactive, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal would all be in line for extended roles.

