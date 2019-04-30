Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not 100 percent yet

Hilton (ankle) said he is still working his way back to full strength, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hilton opted for rest rather than surgery after playing through high- and low-ankle sprains for much of 2018. He said he feels much better than he did a few months ago, but he also acknowledged uncertainty regarding his workload during spring practices, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Locked in as the unquestioned No. 1 option in a prolific passing attack, Hilton should be healthy for the start of training camp even if he's limited throughout May and June. The Colts improved their wideout group with the signing of Devin Funchess and drafting of Parris Campbell, but neither is likely to see enough targets to threaten Hilton's accustomed volume.