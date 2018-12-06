Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not at practice

Hilton (shoulder) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Back-to-back absences to start the practice week makes what Hilton is able to Friday crucial with regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Texans. Fellow wideout Dontrelle Inman is also dealing with a shoulder issue, so at this stage the composition of the Colts' Week 14 wideout corps is a bit unsettled.

More News
Our Latest Stories