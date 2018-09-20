Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not concerned about quad issue

Hilton, who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, said that he was rested mainly for precautionary purposes rather than out of any major concern for his quadriceps injury, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. "I'm feeling good. I'm still getting there. I should be fine," Hilton said in an interview Thursday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

If Hilton picked up the quad injury in the Colts' Week 2 win over the Redskins, it didn't seem to impact him at all, as he finished the contest with seven catches on 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown. Assuming Hilton is able to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, his availability for Sunday's game in Philadelphia won't be in much peril.