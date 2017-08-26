Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not dressing Saturday
Hilton won't dress in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Since Hilton isn't carrying an injury, this clearly appears to be a coach's decision. Look for Donte Moncrief to operate as the top wideout in his absence.
