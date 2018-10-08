Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not on field Monday
Hilton (chest/hamstring) isn't on the field for Monday's light workout, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hilton didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots. His absence Monday obviously isn't a good sign, but all will be forgotten if he returns to practice Wednesday when the Colts release their first injury report for Week 6 against the Jets. Hilston's absence last week allowed Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers to combine for 14 catches on 20 targets, with Zach Pascal (one catch on seven targets) and Marcus Johnson (two catches on two looks) also getting some run.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...