Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not on field Monday

Hilton (chest/hamstring) isn't on the field for Monday's light workout, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hilton didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots. His absence Monday obviously isn't a good sign, but all will be forgotten if he returns to practice Wednesday when the Colts release their first injury report for Week 6 against the Jets. Hilston's absence last week allowed Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers to combine for 14 catches on 20 targets, with Zach Pascal (one catch on seven targets) and Marcus Johnson (two catches on two looks) also getting some run.

