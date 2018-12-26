Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not practicing, but plans to play

Hilton (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field at Wednesday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton's practice reps have been managed out late, but he's toughed out his ankle woes and remained productive on gamedays while doing so. Per the report, the wideout said he won't sit out Sunday's game against the Titans, a stance that is unsurprising given that an AFC playoff berth is at stake in the contest.

