Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not practicing Wednesday

Hilton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton was on the field for 64 of the Colts' 79 snaps on offense in Week 17's win over the Titans, en route to hauling in two of his six targets for 61 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume that the wideout's practice reps are simply being managed as they were down the stretch during the regular season. There's still a solid chance, however, that the wideout will draw an official "questionable" designation for Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Texans.

More News
Our Latest Stories