Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not ruled out, but unlikely to play
Coach Frank Reich acknowledged Wednesday that it's unlikely Hilton (calf) will play this weekend, but the Colts haven't officially ruled out the wideout for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. "I don't ever want to count him out until we absolutely have to," Reich noted.
With that, we'll classify Hilton as doubtful for now, but there's a pretty solid chance that the wideout -- who won't practice Wednesday -- will ultimately be listed as out on the Colts' final Week 10 injury report. Assuming that's the case, the team's wide receiver corps against Miami will feature Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain, given that Parris Campbell (hand) will also be unavailable Sunday. In that context, tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could see added targets against Miami.
