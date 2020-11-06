site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not seen at Friday's practice
Hilton (groin) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Hilton has a chance to play Sunday, but a full week of missed practices doesn't bode well for his Week 9 status.
