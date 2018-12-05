Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not seen at practice

Hilton (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

It remains to be seen if the Colts assign the wideout an injury designation or if he's simply being rested. Last Wednesday, Hilton sat out practice due to a listed groin injury, but he returned to practice Thursday and was subsequently removed from the team's Week 13 injury report Friday. A similar progression seems likely in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans.

