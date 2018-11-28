Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not seen on field Wednesday

Hilton (undisclosed) was not spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton was on the field for 60 of 69 possible snaps on offense in Week 12's win over the Dolphins and with no reported injury setbacks in that contest, it's quite possible that the wideout is simply getting a day of rest Wednesday.

