Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted at Friday's practice

Hilton (calf) was not present for the early portion of Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Hilton's calf injury occurred during Wednesday's practice, while Stephen Holder of The Athletic relays that the wideout was wearing a walking boot Thursday. We'll circle back on Hilton's status once the Colts issue their final Week 9 injury report, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers appears to be in question. If he's limited or out for the contest, added opportunities would be available for Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell.