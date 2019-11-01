Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted at Friday's practice
Hilton (calf) was not present for the early portion of Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that Hilton's calf injury occurred during Wednesday's practice, while Stephen Holder of The Athletic relays that the wideout was wearing a walking boot Thursday. We'll circle back on Hilton's status once the Colts issue their final Week 9 injury report, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers appears to be in question. If he's limited or out for the contest, added opportunities would be available for Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Limited by calf issue•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Reels in clutch catch•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Fifth TD in as many appearances•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Quiet game in run-heavy gameplan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.