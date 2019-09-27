Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted at practice

Hilton (quadriceps) wasn't seen during the early portion of Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

That's not the best sign with regard to Hilton's Week 4 status, though it's possible he'll surface later in the session to get some work in. If the wideout ends out being out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Deon Cain would head the Colts' receiving corps in Hilton's absence.