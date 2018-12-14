Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted Friday

Hilton (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

Other Colts beat writers on the scene, including Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis and Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, seemed to imply they were expecting Hilton to show up at some point Friday, but he never did during the portion of practice open to the media. It's looking Hilton will not practice at all this week, but fantasy players shouldn't lose hope yet, as Keefer still expects Hilton to play in Week 15. The Colts will reveal whether or not that remains a possibility when they release their final injury report of the week after practices comes to a close.