Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted Friday
Hilton (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.
Other Colts beat writers on the scene, including Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis and Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, seemed to imply they were expecting Hilton to show up at some point Friday, but he never did during the portion of practice open to the media. It's looking Hilton will not practice at all this week, but fantasy players shouldn't lose hope yet, as Keefer still expects Hilton to play in Week 15. The Colts will reveal whether or not that remains a possibility when they release their final injury report of the week after practices comes to a close.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...