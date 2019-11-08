Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Officially out

Hilton (calf) is officially out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

As is Parris Campbell (hand), which means that Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain are slated to head the team's Week 10 wide receiver corps.

