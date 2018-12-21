Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Officially questionable for Week 16
Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
A non-participant in the Colts' first two practices of the week, Hilton returned to work in limited fashion Friday. It's unclear how Hilton's ankle responded to the activity, but the Colts are likely viewing him as a game-time decision heading into the weekend. While that label would imply some level of uncertainty about his Week 16 status, Hilton played without practicing beforehand in the Week 15 win over the Cowboys. The fact that he logged some work Friday seemingly makes him less of a risk to sit out than he was a week ago, while the Colts' place in the AFC playoff picture offers additional incentive for Hilton to push through the injury.
