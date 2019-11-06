Colts' T.Y. Hilton: On track to miss Week 10
Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that he is does not expect Hilton (calf) to be available for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton hasn't been officially ruled out for Sunday's bout against Miami, but the fact that he won't practice Wednesday doesn't provide much hope for a quick turnaround. The star wideout suffered a non-contact calf injury during practice Oct. 30, the severity of which could sideline him for as long as three-to-four weeks. With Parris Campbell nursing a fractured hand, the Colts may be forced to rely on Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain and Ashton Dulin to carry the load at wide receiver Week 10.
