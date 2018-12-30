Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Optimistic about playing
Hilton (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is optimistic he'll be available to play, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
While dealing with a shoulder injury and his current ankle issue in December, Hilton has taken questionable designations into each of the past three weekends, only to suit up every time and produce at a high level over that stretch (21 receptions for 422 yards on 28 targets). His status once again won't be formally clarified until the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, but it doesn't sound like there's much legitimate fear that Hilton will sit out with a playoff berth on the line. Top tight end Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) is also trending toward availability, so the Colts should have all their key playmakers on hand for the divisional showdown.
