Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Out against Tamp Bay

Hilton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

While Hilton will not return, Parris Campbell (hand) will back in the wideout mix in Week 14. Hilton hasn't ruled out the possibility that he might have to miss the rest of the season if his injury doesn't improve.

