Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Out Sunday and possibly longer

Hilton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Additionally, Stephen Holder of The Athletic relays that this could be a three-to-four week injury for the wideout, which sets the stage for Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers to see added opportunities in the Colts offense while Hilton is out.

