Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Picks up 100 yards
Hilton snagged six of 12 targets for 100 yards during Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.
The 12 targets were three more than Hilton's previous season high and snapped a season-long five straight games without a 100-yard performance. It's been a tough season for Hilton as he has not had the benefit of nabbing passes from Andrew Luck, but his 17.6 yards per catch represent a career high and ranks third in the league among qualified pass-catchers. He wraps up the season against a Houston team that he torched for 175 yards and two scores in Week 9.
