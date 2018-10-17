Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Plans to test hamstring Wednesday

Hilton plans to test out his hamstring at Wednesday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

That's a step in the right direction, but how well Hilton's hamstring responds to Wednesday's workout will no doubt tilt his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills one way or the other. Though Hilton has missed the Colts' last two games, he still tops the team's wideout corps with 294 receiving yards (on 21 catches) to go along with a pair of TDs over the course of four contests.