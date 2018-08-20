Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Playing Monday
Hilton (shoulder) is taking the field for Monday's preseason contest against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
There was some question about Hilton's availability after he was seen icing his shoulder at practice Saturday. Coach Frank Reich later clarified the nature of the injury, calling it a sprained shoulder. That said, it isn't sever enough to hold Hilton out of the Colts' second exhibition. his second chance to continue rebuilding his chemistry with Andrew Luck.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Has shoulder sprain•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Seen icing shoulder•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Hooks up with Luck in exhibition opener•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Looks comfortable with Luck•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cuts fast food from diet•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Just 14 yards receiving in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...