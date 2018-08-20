Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Playing Monday

Hilton (shoulder) is taking the field for Monday's preseason contest against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

There was some question about Hilton's availability after he was seen icing his shoulder at practice Saturday. Coach Frank Reich later clarified the nature of the injury, calling it a sprained shoulder. That said, it isn't sever enough to hold Hilton out of the Colts' second exhibition. his second chance to continue rebuilding his chemistry with Andrew Luck.

