Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Playing Sunday night

Hilton (quadriceps) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

Hilton is back in the lineup following a one-week absence and will once again profile as Indy's top wideout, so long as he's able to avoid any in-game setbacks Sunday.

