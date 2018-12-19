Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practice status TBD
Hilton, who noted Wednesday that he "made (his) ankle mad" during Week 15 action, isn't sure if he'll practice this week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hilton was able to see work on 41 of the Colts' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys en route to hauling in five of his team-high eight targets for 85 yards. With the Colts at 8-6 and in must-win mode, we suspect that Hilton will continue to tough things out this weekend against the Giants, but in that scenario there's a chance that he'll play without practicing two weeks in a row.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country