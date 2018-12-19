Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practice status TBD

Hilton, who noted Wednesday that he "made (his) ankle mad" during Week 15 action, isn't sure if he'll practice this week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hilton was able to see work on 41 of the Colts' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys en route to hauling in five of his team-high eight targets for 85 yards. With the Colts at 8-6 and in must-win mode, we suspect that Hilton will continue to tough things out this weekend against the Giants, but in that scenario there's a chance that he'll play without practicing two weeks in a row.