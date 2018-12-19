Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practice status uncertain

Hilton, who noted Wednesday that he "made (his) ankle mad" during the Week 15 win over the Cowboys, isn't sure if he'll practice this week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Viewed as a game-time decision heading into Sunday's 23-0 victory, Hilton gained clearance for the contest and played 41 offensive snaps en route to hauling in five of his team-high eight targets for 85 yards. With the Colts sitting at 8-6 and in must-win mode the rest of the way, Hilton will likely continue to tough things out this weekend against the Giants. In such a scenario, there's a chance that he'll play without practicing beforehand for the second straight week.