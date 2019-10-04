Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practices again Friday
Hilton (quad) practiced again Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
It's still possible that the Colts will list the wideout as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, but his ability to practice both Thursday and Friday bodes well for his chances of returning to action in Week 5.
