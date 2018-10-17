Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practices fully Wednesday

Hilton (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton appeared to be moving around okay Wednesday and his listed participation level puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Bills, barring any setbacks. If available for his normal allotment of snaps, Hilton will once again profile as QB Andrew Luck's top wideout target, a role that led to double-digit targets in his three full games this season.

