Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practicing again

Hilton (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hilton returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant, then scaled back to limited status Thursday as part of a plan to gear up for Sunday's game against the Bills. He seems to be on track to play, but he'll likely be listed as questionable when the Colts release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

