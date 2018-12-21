Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Practicing Friday

Hilton (ankle) suited up for Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton did not participate in the Colts' first two practice sessions of the week, but he was able to take part Friday, which is a good sign in regards to his Week 16 availability. Hilton was able to play last week despite not practicing all week, so there's certainly reason for fantasy players to believe he will play Sunday against the Giants. His official status will be revealed when the Colts release their final injury report of the week.

